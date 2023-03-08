March 08, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Four years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker(2019), the world has waited for a new Star Wars adventure. The wait might get longer still according to a new report by Variety.com.

According to the entertainment news portal, two potential Star Wars projects — featuring high-profile concepts and creators — have been shelved at Lucasfilm. One is Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, meant to be helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. The film was previously removed from Disney’s release schedule for December, 2023. However, Jenkins, in an online post in 2022, assured that the film was still in ‘active development’, while sounding uncertain if ‘it will happen or not’.

Another project in the space-spanning franchise to get the axe is Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie. Feige was developing an untitled Star Wars movie with Doctor Strange in theMultiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron. The film, according to variety.com, is no longer in active development at Lucasfilm.

Meanwhile, a report in Deadline.com clarifies that the two aforementioned projects are not ‘dead’, but simply not in active development. The same report mentions that director Taika Waititi ( Thor: Love and Thunder, Jojo Rabbit) is in talks to star in his own Star Wars movie.

There is another Star Wars project being written at Lucasfilm by Damon Lindelof with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set to direct.