‘Pattaapakal’ trailer: Krishna Shankar, Johny Antony and Sudhi Koppa promise a fun cat-and-mouse comedy

Updated - May 23, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 12:07 pm IST

Directed by Saajir Sadaf, the film is set to release in theatres on 28 June

The Hindu Bureau

Johny Antony, Krishna Shankar and Sudhi Koppa in stills from ‘Pattaapakal’ | Photo Credit: Muzik247/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam comedy entertainer, Pattaapakal, was unveiled by the makers today. Written by PS Arjun and directed by Saajir Sadaf, the film stars Krishna Shankar, Sudhi Koppa, Johny Antony, and Kichu Tellus in the lead.

The trailer begins to show Johny’s character complaining about a theft at his luxury bungalow. We soon realise that the priceless procession that’s been stolen is a vintage car and that this might be the handy work of a group of petty thieves (headed by Krishna). Kichu plays the rich and corrupt businessman for whom the car’s been stolen. The video then shows glimpses of a cat-and-mouse game between these players, while Sudhi appears in between as a drunk man named Tony.

The cast of the film also features Ramesh Pisharadi, Prashant, Murali and Gokulan among others. With music scored by Shaan Rahman, Pattaapakal has cinematography by Kannan Patteri and editing by Jassal Saheer.

Produced by Nandakumar N under the banner of Sri Nandanam Films, the film is set to release in theatres on 28 June.

