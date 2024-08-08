ADVERTISEMENT

Patricia Arquette, Tom Felton to be part of horror thriller ‘They Will Kill You’

Published - August 08, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Directed by Kirill Sokolov, ‘They Will Kill You’ stars Patricia Arquette, Tom Felton and Zazie Beetz

The Hindu Bureau

Patricia Arquette. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton will star in They Will Kill You, the thriller produced by Nocturna Pictures. Kirill Sokolov will direct the horror thriller, reporter The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman board Kenneth Branagh’s next

The film’s shoot is set to begin from mid-September. Zazie Beetz will star as one of the leads in They Will Kill You. The film’s official description reads, “The movie tells the story of a woman (Beetz) who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult.”

The film’s script is written by Sokolov and Alex Litvak. The movie is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger via Skydance along with the Muschiettis and Dan Kagan.

ALSO READ:‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton boards cast of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Arquette currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Severance, produced and directed by Ben Stiller. Felton is popular for essaying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US