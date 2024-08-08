Patricia Arquette, Tom Felton to be part of horror thriller ‘They Will Kill You’

Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton will star in They Will Kill You, the thriller produced by Nocturna Pictures. Kirill Sokolov will direct the horror thriller, reporter The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s shoot is set to begin from mid-September. Zazie Beetz will star as one of the leads in They Will Kill You. The film’s official description reads, “The movie tells the story of a woman (Beetz) who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult.”

The film’s script is written by Sokolov and Alex Litvak. The movie is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger via Skydance along with the Muschiettis and Dan Kagan.

ALSO READ:‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton boards cast of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series

Arquette currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Severance, produced and directed by Ben Stiller. Felton is popular for essaying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.