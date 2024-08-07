ADVERTISEMENT

Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman board Kenneth Branagh’s next

Published - August 07, 2024 12:06 pm IST

The film, titled ‘The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde’, is pegged as a contemporary psychological thriller; it is headline by English actor Jodie Comer

The Hindu Bureau

Kenneth Branagh attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton in New York. Branagh is teasing the return of “old friends” in his planned sequel to “Murder on the Orient Express.” | Photo Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Actors Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman, Vicky McClure, Michael Balogun, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Karla Crome have boarded the cast of Kenneth Branagh’s next directorial, Deadline reported. The film, titled The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, is described as a contemporary psychological thriller. English actor Jodie Comer is set to headline the project.

‘Oppenheimer’ movie review: A strange, surreal, stirring saga from Nolan in his element 

Branagh, a British actor and filmmaker, has directed and self-starred in several Shakespeare and Agatha Christie adaptations. His last outing as Hercule Poirot was in A Haunting in Venice (2023). He also featured as physicist Niels Bohr in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Production for The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde is currently underway in the UK, the Deadline report added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US