Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman board Kenneth Branagh’s next

Actors Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman, Vicky McClure, Michael Balogun, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Karla Crome have boarded the cast of Kenneth Branagh’s next directorial, Deadline reported. The film, titled The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, is described as a contemporary psychological thriller. English actor Jodie Comer is set to headline the project.

Branagh, a British actor and filmmaker, has directed and self-starred in several Shakespeare and Agatha Christie adaptations. His last outing as Hercule Poirot was in A Haunting in Venice (2023). He also featured as physicist Niels Bohr in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Production for The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde is currently underway in the UK, the Deadline report added.