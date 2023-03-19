ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pathu Thala’ trailer: Silambarasan TR goes on a violent rampage as mafia don

March 19, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

Also starring Gautham Karthik and Gautham Vasudev Menon, ‘Pathu Thala’ is set for a release on March 30

Silambarasan TR in a still from ‘Pathu Thala’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

An action-packed trailer of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Pathu Thala was released by the makers on Saturday during the film’s grand audio launch ceremony. Directed by Obeli N Krishna and also starring Gautham Karthik, the film is set to release in theatres on March 30.

The two-minute trailer begins with a news report that states the Chief Minister of the State has gone missing. All eyes are on AGR, the head of a land mafia, played by Silambarasan. We then see glimpses of a riveting, violent political game. Pathu Thala is the Tamil remake of Shivarajkumar’s 2017 Kannada film Mufti. The film told the story of how an undercover cop (Sriimurali) tracked down a crime boss (Shivarajkumar). By the looks of the trailer, one can assume that Gautham is reprising Sriimurali’s role.

After last year’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, the audiences are seeing Simbu in a gangster avatar consecutively. Interestingly, Gautham Vasudev Menon, who directed Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, plays a pivotal antagonist in Pathu Thala.

Pathu Thala also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Arunasalamm, and Anu Sithara among others. With music scored by AR Rahman, the film has cinematography by Farook J Basha, editing by Praveen KL, and art direction by Milan.

The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada and K E Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green and Pen Studios banners.

