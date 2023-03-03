ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pathu Thala’ teaser: Silambarasan TR looks fiery as a crime lord in this gangster saga

March 03, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Also starring Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others, ‘Pathu Thala’ releases in theatres on March 30

The Hindu Bureau

Silambarasan TR in a still from ‘Pathu Thala’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

The teaser of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Pathu Thala was released by the makers today. Directed by Obeli N Krishna and also starring Gautham Karthik, the film is a remake of Shivarajkumar’s 2017 Kannada film Mufti.

The one-minute teaser doesn’t reveal much but hints at an action-packed story of a mafia boss who rose to the top with much difficulty and is now forced to confront new high-stakes challenges up ahead. “I didn’t grow climbing up the stairs; I climbed up by stomping down my enemies,” says Silambarasan in the teaser. The Kannada original told the story of how an undercover cop (Sriimurali) tracked down a crime boss (Shivarajkumar). By the looks of the teaser, one can assume that Gautham is reprising Sriimurali’s role from the original.

Notably, the audiences are seeing Simbu in a gangster avatar consecutively after last year’s Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon (who also plays a pivotal role in Pathu Thala). If Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu was about the rise of a gangster, Pathu Thala seems to be about a crime lord who has to muster all his strength to protect his empire.

Pathu Thala also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Arunasalamm, and Anu Sithara among others. With music scored by AR Rahman, the film has cinematography by Farook J Basha, editing by Praveen KL, and art direction by Milan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Jayantilal Gada and K E Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green and Pen Studios banners, Pathu Thala is set to release in theatres on March 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US