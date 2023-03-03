‘Pathu Thala’ teaser: Silambarasan TR looks fiery as a crime lord in this gangster saga

March 03, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The teaser of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Pathu Thala was released by the makers today. Directed by Obeli N Krishna and also starring Gautham Karthik, the film is a remake of Shivarajkumar’s 2017 Kannada film Mufti.

The one-minute teaser doesn’t reveal much but hints at an action-packed story of a mafia boss who rose to the top with much difficulty and is now forced to confront new high-stakes challenges up ahead. “I didn’t grow climbing up the stairs; I climbed up by stomping down my enemies,” says Silambarasan in the teaser. The Kannada original told the story of how an undercover cop (Sriimurali) tracked down a crime boss (Shivarajkumar). By the looks of the teaser, one can assume that Gautham is reprising Sriimurali’s role from the original.

Notably, the audiences are seeing Simbu in a gangster avatar consecutively after last year’s Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon (who also plays a pivotal role in Pathu Thala). If Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu was about the rise of a gangster, Pathu Thala seems to be about a crime lord who has to muster all his strength to protect his empire.

Pathu Thala also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Arunasalamm, and Anu Sithara among others. With music scored by AR Rahman, the film has cinematography by Farook J Basha, editing by Praveen KL, and art direction by Milan.

Produced by Jayantilal Gada and K E Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green and Pen Studios banners, Pathu Thala is set to release in theatres on March 30.