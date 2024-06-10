ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pathirathri’: Soubin Shahir, Navya Nair to headline ‘Puzhu’ director’s next

Published - June 10, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Billed as a cop drama, the film has a script written by Shaji Maraad of ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira’ fame

The Hindu Bureau

Soubin Shahir, Navya Nair, and the announcement poster of ‘Pathirathri’ | Photo Credit: @soubinshahir/Instagram and @navyanair143/Instagram

Actors Soubin Shahir and Navya Nair are all set to headline Puzhu director Ratheena’s sophomore film, Pathirathri. The project was announced in a special title-reveal event in Kochi on Monday.

The title poster of the film features a police jeep in the thick of the woods at night, and with the tagline “One Night Two Cops.”

Billed as a cop drama, the film has a script written by Shaji Maraad, who had served as a co-writer in Soubin’s 2022 hit crime thriller Ela Veezha Poonchira.

Pathirathri also features Sunny Wayne, Shabareesh and Ann Augustine in pivotal roles. With music scored by Jakes Bejoy, the film will have cinematography by Shehnad Jalal and editing by Sreejith Sarang.

KV Abdul Nazer produces the film under Benzy Productions banner.

