‘Pathaan’ trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone fight terror to save India

January 10, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

Also starring John Abraham, the Siddharth Anand directorial is set to release on January 25

The Hindu Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from ‘Pathaan’ | Photo Credit: YRF

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan was released by the makers on Tuesday. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The two-minute odd trailer promises a high-octane action thriller. We are introduced to Outfit X, a private terrorist organisation headed by John Abraham’s character, that is planning on attacking India. To prevent the attack and stop Outfit X, Indian authorities have a secret weapon in their arsenal — a spy named Pathaan (Shah Rukh). During his mission, Pathaan meets another operative (Deepika) and they do everything they can to stop the terror attack — from parachuting out of a helicopter to fist-fighting on top of a train; Pathaan has a lot of action.

The film has cinematography by Vaibhavi Merchant and Bosco-Caesar, editing by Aarif Sheikh, and music composed by Vishal and Sheykhar.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Notably, the film also has a cameo appearance by Salman Khan. Both Salman and Shah Rukh have extended cameos in Pathaan and Tiger 3, respectively. YRF is aiming to combine its characters from these films and build a larger spy universe

