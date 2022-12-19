'Pathaan' controversy: Colours cannot decide one's caste and religion, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

December 19, 2022 04:26 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Durg (Chhattisgarh)

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had made his objections to Pathaan movie’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ by saying that it has been shot with a dirty mindset

ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Monday, took a dig at Hindu organisations, boycotting Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's song, by saying that colours cannot decide one's caste and religion.

"Saffron colour is worn by only a person, who has left home, family and society. But the Bajrangi goons who are wearing saffron-coloured scarves have not sacrificed anything, instead, they are wearing saffron colour for extortion. Colours cannot decide one's caste and religion," Chief Minister Baghel underlined.

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra made his objections to the song by saying that the song of the movie has been shot with a dirty mindset. Talking to the media in Indore, Narottam Mishra said, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

Mr. Mishra's statement came two days after the song was released.

"I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider," he added.

