ADVERTISEMENT

‘Past Lives’ director Celine Song adds ‘Succession’ stars Zoe Winters and Dasha Nekrasova to ‘Materialists’ cast

May 08, 2024 03:57 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

While specifics regarding the storyline remain undisclosed, the film is already gaining traction as Song’s next venture following the success of ‘Past Lives’

The Hindu Bureau

Zoe Winters, Celine Song and Dasha Nekrasova

Celine Song’s latest project, Materialists, has solidified its cast with the addition of Zoë Winters, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Marin Ireland. This upcoming A24 film, slated in the bustling setting of New York City, is labeled as a romantic comedy, revolving around a high-end matchmaker entangled with a wealthy romantic interest. While specifics regarding the storyline remain undisclosed, the film is already gaining traction as Song’s next venture following the success of Past Lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Past Lives’ movie review: Celine Song’s debut film is uniquely personal and universally poignant

Zoë Winters, renowned for her role as the calculating Kerry in HBO’s Succession, brings her seasoned talent to the project, having received acclaim for her performance. Joining her is her Succession co-star Dasha Nekrasova, who has experience in bboth both film and podcasting.

Louisa Jacobson, known for her recent stint in HBO’s The Gilded Age, and Tony and Independent Spirit Award nominee Ireland, known for her television roles in The Umbrella Academy and Justified: City Primeval have also joined the cast.

Celine Song’s next is ‘The Materialists’; Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson in talks to star

Hollywood stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal have already entered production as leads on the film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Directed by Song, whose debut feature Past Lives received multiple critical acclaim including and Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and with production support from Killer Films and 2AM, filming for Materialists is currently underway in New York City, with distribution handled by A24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US