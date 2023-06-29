'Pasoori' singer Shae Gill requests fans not to hate Arijit Singh-Tulsi Kumar version

June 29, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha have been receiving criticism ever since they released a new version of Pakistani hit track Pasoori. Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the recreated track's music video features actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori was the most-searched song on Google in 2022. Amid the ongoing backlash against Pasoori Nu, Shae took to Instagram and requested fans to not send hate to the team of the new song. "I actually found out about the remake through you guys but also, I wanted to talk about all the hate that people have been sending towards the new song. I understand that you all love the original Pasoori so much and I am so grateful for all the love. But at the same time, I don't want you to send hate to someone else," she said.

Shae Gill said that people should “look at it as a rendition rather than a remake”. She added, “And if it’s something you don’t like at all, then I would say don’t listen to it. If you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone, then it’s not very nice.” Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film hit the theatres on June 29. It also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.

