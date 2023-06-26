ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pasoori Nu’: Arijit Singh adapts Ali Sethi song for ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’

June 26, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani feature in the music video of ‘Pasoori Nu’, T-Series’s take on the 2022 global hit from across the border

The Hindu Bureau

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani in ‘Pasoori Nu’

The makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha on Monday released Pasoori Nu, a recreation of the famous Ali Sethi and Shae Gill song Pasoorifrom Coke Studio Pakistan.

The Indian version has been voiced by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The track has been rejigged by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. Sethi and Gurpreet Saini are credited for the lyrics.

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani feature in the music video of Pasoori Nu. Reactions to the track online have been decidedly mixed.

The original Pasoori was a global earworm with almost 600 million views at present on YouTube. Sethi—a New York-based Pakistani singer-songwriter and author—co-composed and co-wrote the song in Punjabi and Urdu. He performed it with debutant Shae Gill on the fourteenth season of Coke Studio Pakistan in 2022. The viral song was also featured in an episode of Ms. Marvel and used by Mira Nair in the soundtrack of Monsoon Wedding’s musical.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a romance directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film is releasing in theatres on June 29.

