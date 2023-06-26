HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Pasoori Nu’: Arijit Singh adapts Ali Sethi song for ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani feature in the music video of ‘Pasoori Nu’, T-Series’s take on the 2022 global hit from across the border

June 26, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani in ‘Pasoori Nu’

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani in ‘Pasoori Nu’

The makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha on Monday released Pasoori Nu, a recreation of the famous Ali Sethi and Shae Gill song Pasoorifrom Coke Studio Pakistan.

ALSO READ
Three weeks after the finale, the Indo-Pakistani soundtrack of Ms. Marvel is still being talked about

The Indian version has been voiced by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The track has been rejigged by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. Sethi and Gurpreet Saini are credited for the lyrics.

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani feature in the music video of Pasoori Nu. Reactions to the track online have been decidedly mixed.

ALSO READ
Dal, subzi and freedom

The original Pasoori was a global earworm with almost 600 million views at present on YouTube. Sethi—a New York-based Pakistani singer-songwriter and author—co-composed and co-wrote the song in Punjabi and Urdu. He performed it with debutant Shae Gill on the fourteenth season of Coke Studio Pakistan in 2022. The viral song was also featured in an episode of Ms. Marvel and used by Mira Nair in the soundtrack of Monsoon Wedding’s musical.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a romance directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film is releasing in theatres on June 29.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / music / cinema industry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.