Parvathy wraps up filming her portions for Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’

June 21, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The final schedule of ‘Thangalaan’, also starring Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai, is currently underway

The Hindu Bureau

Parvathy, and the picture she shared from the sets of ‘Thangalaan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement & @par_vathy/Instagram

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has finished shooting her portions for Thangalaan, Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film with Vikram. The actor shared a picture from the sets of the film on Wednesday to announce the same.

“A dear friend sent me this quote recently and I couldn’t have found a more apt statement that correlates to my experience working in #thangalaan. ‘Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me truth.’ #thoreau

Everywhere I went, every turn I took, every choice I made for the character I played in this film had my walls and masks crumble to dust until only the truth remained. This one has been an insanely crucial homecoming,” she captioned the post.

Pa Ranjith’s film is said to be based on a real story set in the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India. The film has been in production for some time, and in May, the shoot was halted temporarily due to a rib injury that Vikram suffered on the sets. The shoot resumed earlier this month and the final schedule is currently underway.

Thangalaan also stars Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Prabha has co-written the screenplay.

Thangalaan is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

