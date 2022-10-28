Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen, other actors post pictures of pregnancy tests

Parvathy Thiruvothu | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on Friday shared an image of a pregnancy test kit result on her Instagram page, captioning it, “So. . The wonder begins.”

However, it was later revealed to be part of a movie promotion strategy when other actors such as Nithya Menen, Amruta Subhash, Padmapriya, and Sayanora Philip also shared the same image and caption.

The Malayalam film, to be directed by Anjali Menon is expected to be titled Wonder Women, and follows the lives of several pregnant women. The rest of the details on the cast and crew will be announced shortly.

Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu have already worked earlier with director Anjali Menen in her 2014 film Bangalore Days. Parvathy again worked with the filmmaker in the 2018 film Koode.