Parvathy says her character in ‘Game Over’ came as a lucky break

Thiruvananthapuram-based actor and theatre person Parvathy is on a high. She has bagged a significant role in Game Over, the much-awaited film that is being released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi next week.

Parvathy is also being noticed in Ishq, currently running in theatres. She plays the male protagonist’s mother in the film that has been winning brickbats and bouquets, almost in equal measure.

“A role in Game Over has come as a lucky break, especially because it is being released in three languages. Although the plan was to go for an experienced actor to play the role, I believe it was the decision of Anurag Kashyap, who presents the film, to go for a new face. I play the role of Dr Reena. It was a wonderful experience and I enjoyed every day of the shoot,” gushes the actor. She has dubbed for the film in Tamil, perhaps a first for her. And what is her character about? “I can’t reveal all that now. Mum is the word! It is a small role but, for me, it was a super opportunity to work alongside a great cast and technical people,” she adds.

Touted as Taapsee Pannu’s comeback film, the film has been directed and scripted by Ashwin Saravanan. It is his third film. The movie, a thriller, is releasing on June 14.