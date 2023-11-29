‘Paruthiveeran’ issue: Gnanavel Raja issues a statement of clarification

November 29, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

We had recently reported on the statements from filmmaker Ameer and producer Gnanavel Raja about what really transpired during the production of their 2007 film Paruthiveeran which turned into a controversy with many prominent members of the film industry voicing their support for Ameer.

After almost a week since Gnanavel opened up on the dispute via an interview which went viral, the producer has now offered a clarification statement via X.

In the statement, Gnanavel said, “The Paruthiveeran issue has been ongoing for 17 years and I never opened up about it till recently. I’ve always addressed him as ‘Ameer anna’ and I have been close to his family members since I got to know them. The false allegations levelled against me by him in his recent interviews have hurt me and if my responses to that have caused pain to him, I wholeheartedly express my regret. I highly respect the film industry and those who are a part of it.”

The dispute regarding the finance of the film became a controversy ever since actor Karthi, in the audio release function of his film Japan, thanked Gnanavel and his actor-brother Suriya for the release of Paruthiveeran. Further, in an event that was attended by prominent directors who shaped Karthi’s career, the absence of Ameer, who introduced Karthi in the 2007 film, became a topic of discussion, eventually leading to both Ameer and Gnanavel opening up on the dispute.

Following that, many personalities such as Samuthirakani, Sasikumar, Ponvanan and Bharathiraja condemned Gnanavel’s comments on Ameer and the producer’s recent clarification is expected to end the issue.