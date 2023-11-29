HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Paruthiveeran’ issue: Gnanavel Raja issues a statement of clarification

Many film personalities condemned Gnanavel’s comments on Ameer and the producer’s recent clarification is expected to end the issue

November 29, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ameer, poster of ‘Paruthiveeran’, and Gnanavel Raja

Ameer, poster of ‘Paruthiveeran’, and Gnanavel Raja

We had recently reported on the statements from filmmaker Ameer and producer Gnanavel Raja about what really transpired during the production of their 2007 film Paruthiveeran which turned into a controversy with many prominent members of the film industry voicing their support for Ameer.

After almost a week since Gnanavel opened up on the dispute via an interview which went viral, the producer has now offered a clarification statement via X.

ALSO READ
“Ameer is irreplaceable in ‘Vaadivaasal’,” says Vetri Maaran’s production banner amid ‘Paruthiveeran’ controversy
ALSO READ
‘Paruthiveeran’ issue: Samuthirakani stands with Ameer, lashes out at Gnanavel Raja

In the statement, Gnanavel said, “The Paruthiveeran issue has been ongoing for 17 years and I never opened up about it till recently. I’ve always addressed him as ‘Ameer anna’ and I have been close to his family members since I got to know them. The false allegations levelled against me by him in his recent interviews have hurt me and if my responses to that have caused pain to him, I wholeheartedly express my regret. I highly respect the film industry and those who are a part of it.”

The dispute regarding the finance of the film became a controversy ever since actor Karthi, in the audio release function of his film Japan, thanked Gnanavel and his actor-brother Suriya for the release of Paruthiveeran. Further, in an event that was attended by prominent directors who shaped Karthi’s career, the absence of Ameer, who introduced Karthi in the 2007 film, became a topic of discussion, eventually leading to both Ameer and Gnanavel opening up on the dispute.

Following that, many personalities such as Samuthirakani, Sasikumar, Ponvanan and Bharathiraja condemned Gnanavel’s comments on Ameer and the producer’s recent clarification is expected to end the issue.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.