‘Partners’: First look of Dhyan Sreenivasan’s next is here

The first look of Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan’s upcoming film, Partners, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. The film is directed by Naveen John, who has also written the script along with Hariprasad and Prasanth K V.

The poster features Dhyan with a file in his hand, while the rest of the cast appears in the background on what looks like a bed of gold bars.

Partners also stars Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth, Sanju Sivram, Rony David Raj, Srikant Murali, and Devaki Rajendran among others.

With music scored by Prakash Alex, the film has cinematography by Faisal Ali and editing by Sunil S Pillai. Partners is produced by Dinesh Kollappally under the banner of Kollappally Films.

