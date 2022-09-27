Parth Saurabh's 'On Either Side of The Pond' earns special mention at San Sebastian Film Festival

The movie, titled ‘Pokhar Ke Dunu Para’ in Hindi, earned the special mention for the coveted Kutxabank-New Directors Award during the closing ceremony of the festival

PTI
September 27, 2022 14:17 IST

A still from Parth Saurabh’s debut film ‘On Either Sides of The Pond’

Filmmaker Parth Saurabh's debut film "On Either Sides of The Pond" has received a special mention at the 2022 San Sebastian International Film Festival.

The movie, titled "Pokhar Ke Dunu Para" in Hindi, earned the special mention for the coveted Kutxabank-New Directors Award during the closing ceremony of the festival on September 24.

The film follows Sumit and Priyanka, an eloped couple who return to their hometown due to the financial hardships caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"As Priyanka seeks to leave Sumit and return to her conservative father's home, Sumit, oblivious, wastes his time away," the official description read.

Saurabh also wrote and produced the movie in collaboration with Achal Mishra and Sonal Jha.

The Kutxabank-New Directors Award, which is presented to new filmmakers, was won by Jeanne Aslan and Paul Saintillan's French movie "Spare Keys".

The winner was announced by a jury, headed by Romanian director Alina Grigore and also included Italy's Paolo Moretti, Spanish film critic Paula Arantzazu Ruiz, Argentine writer Selva Almada and Indian filmmaker Ashmita Guha.

The 70th edition of San Sebastian International Film Festival was held in the Spanish city of Donostia-San Sebastian.

