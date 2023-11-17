HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Parking’ trailer: Harish Kalyan, MS Bhaskar lock horns over parking spot

Starring Indhuja Ravichandran as the female lead, the film is set to release in theatres on December 1

November 17, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Harish Kalyan, MS Bhaskar in stills from ‘Parking’

Harish Kalyan, MS Bhaskar in stills from ‘Parking’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of actor Harish Kalyan’s upcoming Tamil thriller drama, Parking, was released by the makers on Friday. Starring Indhuja Ravichandran as the female lead, the film is written and directed by debutant Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

ALSO READ
Dream Warrior Pictures, Invenio Films team up for ‘Kannivedi’, ‘Rainbow’, and more

The trailer of the film shows a clash of egos between an IT professional (Harish) and an elderly government officer (MS Bhaskar) over a common parking slot in their apartment. Things escalate too quickly, making each other’s lives miserable every day.

The cast of Parking also includes Rama Rajendran, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu. With music scored by Sam CS, the film has cinematography by Jiju Sunny and editing by Philomin Raj.

ALSO READ
‘LGM’ movie review: Like a MS Dhoni innings without any sixes or boundaries

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and KS Sinish of Soldier’s Factory, Parking is set to release in theatres on December 1.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.