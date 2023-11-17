‘Parking’: Harish Kalyan, MS Bhaskar lock horns over parking spot

November 17, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

The trailer of actor Harish Kalyan’s upcoming Tamil thriller drama, Parking, was released by the makers on Friday. Starring Indhuja Ravichandran as the female lead, the film is written and directed by debutant Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

The trailer of the film shows a clash of egos between an IT professional (Harish) and an elderly government officer (MS Bhaskar) over a common parking slot in their apartment. Things escalate too quickly, making each other’s lives miserable every day.

The cast of Parking also includes Rama Rajendran, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu. With music scored by Sam CS, the film has cinematography by Jiju Sunny and editing by Philomin Raj.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and KS Sinish of Soldier’s Factory, Parking is set to release in theatres on December 1.