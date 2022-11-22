Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision To Leave’ to stream on MUBI India from December 9

November 22, 2022 12:41 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

‘Decision to Leave’, which won Best Director at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, will represent South Korea at the 2023 Academy Awards for Best International Feature

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Decision To Leave’ | Photo Credit: MUBI India

Filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s critically-acclaimed film Decision To Leave will stream in India on Mubi from December 9.

“A man falls from a mountain peak to his death. The detective in charge of the investigation, Hae-joon (Park Hae-il), comes to meet the dead man’s wife Seo-rae (Tang Wei). When she becomes a suspect, Hae-joon finds himself slowly developing an interest in her,” read the logline of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Decision to Leave won Best Director at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It was also recently nominated for Best International Film at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards and the Gotham Independent Film Awards and was picked to represent South Korea at the 2023 Academy Awards for Best International Feature.

Chan-wook, considered one of the most influential filmmakers of the last two decades, previously premiered Oldboy (2003), Thirst (2009), and The Handmaiden (2016) at Cannes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He is also known for helming titles like Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002), Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (2005), Stoker (2013, starring Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska), and most recently the TV series The Little Drummer Girl (2018, starring Florence Pugh).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US