Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision To Leave’ to stream on MUBI India from December 9

‘Decision to Leave’, which won Best Director at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, will represent South Korea at the 2023 Academy Awards for Best International Feature

November 22, 2022 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Decision To Leave’

Poster of ‘Decision To Leave’ | Photo Credit: MUBI India

Filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s critically-acclaimed film Decision To Leave will stream in India on Mubi from December 9.

“A man falls from a mountain peak to his death. The detective in charge of the investigation, Hae-joon (Park Hae-il), comes to meet the dead man’s wife Seo-rae (Tang Wei). When she becomes a suspect, Hae-joon finds himself slowly developing an interest in her,” read the logline of the film.

Decision to Leave won Best Director at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It was also recently nominated for Best International Film at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards and the Gotham Independent Film Awards and was picked to represent South Korea at the 2023 Academy Awards for Best International Feature.

Chan-wook, considered one of the most influential filmmakers of the last two decades, previously premiered Oldboy (2003), Thirst (2009), and The Handmaiden (2016) at Cannes.

He is also known for helming titles like Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002), Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (2005), Stoker (2013, starring Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska), and most recently the TV series The Little Drummer Girl (2018, starring Florence Pugh).

