‘Pariyerum Perumal’ actor Nellai M. Thangarasu passes away

February 03, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST

Folk artist Nellai M Thangarasu, who played a pivotal role in Mari Selvaraj’s 2018 hit film Pariyerum Perumal, passed away due to health issues this morning. He was 65.

Thangarasu rose to fame for his portrayal of Pariyan’s (played by Kathir) father, a folk artist, in Pariyerm Perumal. Through his character, the film showcased the inhumanity that oppressed communities are subjected to.

Thangarasu started as a therukoothu performer at the age of 17. He performed at temple festivals in the attire of a ‘woman dancer’.

Even post the release of the film, Thangarasu and his family had been living in a thatched shed at Elango Nagar in Vannarpet in Palayamkottai. He earned a living by selling vegetables at the Palayamkottai Gandhi Market. However, the COVID-19-induced lockdown stifled their livelihood.

Thanks to efforts by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, District Collector V. Vishnu, Mari Selvaraj, and a few others, a concrete house was built for Thangarasu and his family in April 2022.

Thangarasu is survived by his wife Petchikani and daughter.