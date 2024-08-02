GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise to make an appearance at the closing ceremony

The action star is reportedly set to perform a stunt at the event as the Olympics flag is handed over to the 2028 games host city, Los Angeles

Updated - August 02, 2024 03:29 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 03:07 pm IST

PTI
Tom Cruise (right) waves during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

Tom Cruise (right) waves during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is expected to make an appearance at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on August 11.

The action star, known for blockbusters such as Mission Impossible series, Top Gun and Edge of Tomorrow, will reportedly perform a stunt at the event as the Olympics flag is handed over to the 2028 games host city, Los Angeles, reported Deadline quoting a well-placed source.

Tom Cruise receives France’s prestigious Knight of the Legion of Honour

"Expect a major Hollywood production,” the publication said quoting the source. Although the details about the event are kept secret, the Olympic flag would be transferred from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.

Hollywood website TMZ was the first to report Cruise's involvement in the closing ceremony and claimed that the actor, known for his dare devil approach to action, is planning an "epic stunt" for the Olympics as well.

ALSO READ:Tom Cruise to star in Alejandro Iñárritu’s new film

The plan, the website said, involved the actor "rappelling down from the top of Stade de France ... landing on the stadium field and carrying the official Olympic flag".

Paris was a major setting in Cruise's 2018 Mission Impossible: Fallout. The 2028 Summer Olympics will run from July 14-30 in Los Angeles, which also hosted the Games in 1932 and 1984.

