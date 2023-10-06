HamberMenu
Paris Hilton’s memoir to be adapted into TV series

No writer or actor is currently on board the project, but Paris Hilton will also don the role of the executive producer of the show

October 06, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

PTI
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton | Photo Credit: AP

American socialite-model Paris Hilton's memoir has been optioned by network A24 for a TV series adaptation. According to news outlet Entertainment Tonight, Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are attached to executive produce the series under their Lewellen Pictures banner.

ALSO READ
U.S. reality TV star Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox

No writer or actor is currently on board the project, but Hilton will also executive produce via 11:11 Media’s Slivington Manor Entertainment along with Bruce Gersh. Hilton, the heir to the Hilton Hotel fortune, started out as a model and eventually moved into TV with the hit reality series The Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie. The show aired for five seasons.

She also released the album Paris in 2006 and previously published the book Confessions of an Heiress. Her acting credits include House of Wax and Repo! The Genetic Opera.

