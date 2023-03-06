ADVERTISEMENT

Parineeti Chopra wraps shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila

March 06, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Mumbai

In the Punjab-set film, Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh play real-life singer couple Amarjot and Chamkila, who were mysteriously assassinated in 1988

PTI

Parineeti Chopra | Photo Credit: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Monday completed filming on Imtiaz Ali's movie Chamkila, headlined by Diljit Dosanjh.

In the Punjab-set film, Dosanjh and Chopra play real-life singer couple Chamkila and Amarjot, who were killed, along with two members of their band in 1988 in an assassination which remains unresolved.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, the actor expressed gratitude towards the cast and crew of the film.

"Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Team Chamkila…My life remains forever changed…the most heavenly crew and experience. Peace, happiness, meditation, Punjab…Will never, ever forget this," she wrote.

Chopra was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

