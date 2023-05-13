ADVERTISEMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engaged in Delhi

May 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

The Bollywood actor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader were engaged in a private ceremony in Delhi on Saturday evening

The Hindu Bureau

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are now engaged. On Instagram, Raghav shared the first images from the ceremony in Delhi. “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes,” he captioned the post.

The engagement ceremony took place as per Sikh rituals at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, reports stated. Parineeti’s cousin sister, actor Priyanka Chopra, attended the ceremony, as did the couple’s other family members and friends.

Raghav shared the first images from the ceremony on Instagram

The engagement took place at Kapurthala House in New Delhi

Parineeti and Raghav were photographed exiting a Mumbai restaurant in March, sparking dating speculation

Among politicians, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Maharashtra’s Aaditya Thackeray were in attendance for the engagement.

Celebrities fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also spotted at the venue.

Raghav, a chartered accountant turned politician, and Parineeti, a film actor, were photographed exiting a Mumbai restaurant in March this year, sparking dating rumours on social media. The couple, however, did not officially confirm their relationship until now.

