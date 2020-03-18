‘Parasite’ to stream in Korean and Hindi on Amazon Prime from March 27

A still from ‘Parasite’

18 March 2020 15:19 IST

Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning dark satire will be available for Indian users on the OTT platform, just two months after its release on January 31

Streaming site Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive India digital debut of Parasite, the winner of the Best Picture Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards. The movie released in India on January 31.

Directed and written by Bong Joon-ho, the dark satire follows the lives of a poor family, the Kims as they con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks.

Amazon Prime users can watch Parasite, in in Korean with English subtitles, starting March 27, 2020. In an effort to reach a larger audience, the movie will also be made available with Hindi dubbing, only on Prime Video India.

Parasite won four awards at this year’s Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Indian shows on Amazon Prime include the likes of The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, as well as other international shows such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel available for unlimited streaming as part of a Prime membership. Prime Video includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.