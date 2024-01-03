GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho to headline Disney+ series ‘Uncle Samsik’

The show is written and directed by Shin Yeon-shick, known for Korean films such as ‘The Russian Novel’ and ‘Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet’

January 03, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

PTI
Song Kang-ho.

Song Kang-ho. | Photo Credit: IMDB

Parasite star Song Kang-ho is set to lead Uncle Samsik, an ambitious period drama series from the streaming platform Disney+. The show is written and directed by Shin Yeon-shick, known for Korean films such as The Russian Novel and Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Uncle Samsik is set in 1960s Korea, a time of great social and political upheaval. "'Uncle Samsik tells the story of a young idealist man Kim San who is driven to turn his country's fortunes around. The man attracts the attention of a shady fixer, who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to help him accomplish his boss' goals," read the film's synopsis.

Song will play the fixer Pak Doochill/Uncle Samsik and Byun Yo-han, known for K-drama Mr Sunshine, will essay the role of Kim San. The 16-part drama will arrive on Disney+ this year.

Uncle Samsik marks Song's first appearance in a series as well as the first TV project for Shin. The duo previously collaborated on two 2023 films: the volleyball drama One Win and the black comedy Cobweb.

