‘Paramporul’ teaser: Sarath Kumar and Amitash join hands for an action-thriller

July 15, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Actor Sarath Kumar, fresh from the success of Por Thozhil, will next be seen in Paramporul. Co-starring Amitash, the film’s teaser was released recently. Actor Silambarasan TR and director Mari Selvaraj released the film’s teaser via Twitter.

In the film, the duo take a deep dive into the world of idol-smuggling. Also starring Kashmira and Balaji Sakthivel, the film is directed by C Aravind Raj and produced by Kavi Creations.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, who made his debut with the Sarath-starrer Aravindhan, is composing music for Paramporul. S Pandikumar is handling the film’s cinematography while Nagooran Ramachandran is in charge of editing.

Here’s the teaser...