Paramount+ announces documentary on boy bands

The documentary will feature New Kids On The Block, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and more such bands that dominated the music scene between 1990s and early 2000s

October 03, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of New Kids On The Block

Members of New Kids On The Block | Photo Credit: nkotb/Instagram

Paramount+ is set to showcase boy bands and their contribution to pop culture through a documentary. Johnny Wright, the music manager (New Kids On The Block, *NSYNC, Britney Spears) will produce the documentary with Gunpower and Sky CEO Van Toffler (MTV VMAs, Tupac: Resurrection).

The documentary will look at the boy band-obsessed era of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The documentary will be directed by Tamra Davis.

“The ’90s boy band era made an indelible impact and will be forever woven into the pop culture landscape. Boy bands remain bonafide global sensations to this day, as seen in the fan frenzy heard around the world during *NSYNC’s on-stage reunion at this year’s VMAs and the ever-spreading domination of K-Pop’s biggest groups like BTS, Stray Kids and TXT,” said Bruce Gilmer, Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming and events and Paramount+’s chief content officer of music.

Band members and personalities who played a crucial role during that time period will talk about the popularity of boy bands in the documentary. The documentary will also include songs.

