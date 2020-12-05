Independent Tamil feature ‘Parallel Lines’ to premiere at Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival

05 December 2020 16:42 IST

The indie feature, which marks the directorial debut of Kiran R, can be viewed virtually

The upcoming Tamil indie, Parallel Lines, will have its world premiere at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF), which will go on till December 12.

Written, directed and produced by Kiran R, who worked as an assistant to veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam on Kaatru Veliyidai, Parallel Lines is said to be crime drama. Previously, Kiran has made several short films and the first poster for Parallel Lines was released by Madras Talkies, Mani Ratnam’s production house, in September.

Starring theatre actors Vatsan M Natarajan and Masanth Natarajan, the film is shot by Sundar Ram Krishnan and has the background score by Santhan Anebajagane. According to a press release, the film was produced with the help of crowd-funding and was shot in and around Coimbatore in under 25 days before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

For details regarding the festival, visit: https://www.misaff.com.