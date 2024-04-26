‘Paradha’ first-look: Anupama Parameswaran teams with ‘Cinema Bandi’ director for promising drama

April 26, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

Anupama Parameswaran is collaborating with Cinema Bandi (2021) director Praveen Kandregula for his new social drama, Paradha.

On Friday, the makers released a concept video of the film and revealed its title on social media. The video features a devotional song played over visuals of a female deity. The deity’s face and eyes are covered. The teaser then cuts to a crowd of women, their faces veiled, with Anupama in the centre. Gradually, the scarf lifts off from her face.

The film, according to reports, is a ‘realistic rural drama’. The subtitle reads, “In the Name of Love’.

“When I said, I’d come to you with stories and characters like never before.. I meant it. After the blockbuster Tillu Square, coming now with Paradha! Promising to leave you with an experience like never before. Promising to tell you a story like never before!” Anupama wrote on X, sharing the video.

Raj and DK, the producers of Cinema Bandi, and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared the first look of Paradha on their social media handles.

Gopi Sundar has composed the music of Paradha. Besides Anupama, the film also stars Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha Krish.

