GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Paradha’ first-look: Anupama Parameswaran teams with ‘Cinema Bandi’ director for promising drama

Besides Anupama, the film also stars Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha Krish

April 26, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Paradha’

A poster for ‘Paradha’

Anupama Parameswaran is collaborating with Cinema Bandi (2021) director Praveen Kandregula for his new social drama, Paradha.

On Friday, the makers released a concept video of the film and revealed its title on social media. The video features a devotional song played over visuals of a female deity. The deity’s face and eyes are covered. The teaser then cuts to a crowd of women, their faces veiled, with Anupama in the centre. Gradually, the scarf lifts off from her face.

‘Cinema Bandi’ movie review: Camera-fuelled hope

The film, according to reports, is a ‘realistic rural drama’. The subtitle reads, “In the Name of Love’.

“When I said, I’d come to you with stories and characters like never before.. I meant it. After the blockbuster Tillu Square, coming now with Paradha! Promising to leave you with an experience like never before. Promising to tell you a story like never before!” Anupama wrote on X, sharing the video.

Raj and DK, the producers of Cinema Bandi, and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared the first look of Paradha on their social media handles.

Gopi Sundar has composed the music of Paradha. Besides Anupama, the film also stars Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha Krish.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.