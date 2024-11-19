ADVERTISEMENT

‘Parachute’ trailer: Disney+ Hotstar series starring Kishore promises a gripping search-and-rescue drama

Published - November 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST

‘Parachute’, set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, has Kishore, Kani and Krishna Kulasekaran playing pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Kishore in ‘Parachute’. | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar/YouTube

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has released the trailer for Parachute. The series will stream on the platform from November 29, 2024.

The trailer reveals a search-and-rescue drama, revolving around two children, who are deeply loved by their parents. The children fear their dad, a strict disciplinarian, who nurtures the belief that sparing the rod can spoil the children.

One day, to escape his blows, they ride off on his moped called Parachute without their parents’ knowledge. What happens then is what Parachute is all about.

Directed by Rasu Ranjith, the series has actor Kishore playing the father of the children, Cooku With Comali fame Kani playing the mother and actor Krishna Kulasekaran essaying a cop. Interestingly, Krishna is also handling production of this series.

The series will also feature actors Kaali Venkat, Sharanya Ramachandran and Bava Chelladurai in pivotal roles. Written by Sridhar K, Parachute has music from Yuvan Shankar Raja. It has cinematography by Om Narayan and editing by Richard Kevin. Art direction for the series is by Remiyan.

