 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Parachute’ trailer: Disney+ Hotstar series starring Kishore promises a gripping search-and-rescue drama

‘Parachute’, set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, has Kishore, Kani and Krishna Kulasekaran playing pivotal roles

Published - November 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kishore in ‘Parachute’.

Kishore in ‘Parachute’. | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar/YouTube

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has released the trailer for Parachute. The series will stream on the platform from November 29, 2024.

The trailer reveals a search-and-rescue drama, revolving around two children, who are deeply loved by their parents. The children fear their dad, a strict disciplinarian, who nurtures the belief that sparing the rod can spoil the children.

Nayanthara reveals she was ‘told to quit cinema’, opens up about past relationships in ‘Beyond the Fairytale’

One day, to escape his blows, they ride off on his moped called Parachute without their parents’ knowledge. What happens then is what Parachute is all about.

Directed by Rasu Ranjith, the series has actor Kishore playing the father of the children, Cooku With Comali fame Kani playing the mother and actor Krishna Kulasekaran essaying a cop. Interestingly, Krishna is also handling production of this series.

ALSO READ:Jyotika: Negative reviews for Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ seem like propaganda

The series will also feature actors Kaali Venkat, Sharanya Ramachandran and Bava Chelladurai in pivotal roles. Written by Sridhar K, Parachute has music from Yuvan Shankar Raja. It has cinematography by Om Narayan and editing by Richard Kevin. Art direction for the series is by Remiyan.

Published - November 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.