HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Main Atal Hoon’ gets a release date

Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, ‘Main Atal Hoon’ features Tripathi as the late three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

November 28, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

ANI
New posters of ‘Main Atal Hoon’

New posters of ‘Main Atal Hoon’ | Photo Credit: @pankajtripathi/Instagram

National Film Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi on Tuesday unveiled multiple posters of his upcoming biopic film Main Atal Hoonand also announced the film's official release date.

ALSO READ
Trailer out of Pankaj Tripathi’s thriller ‘Kadak Singh’

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi shared the new posters. Main Atal Hoon is all set to hit the theatres on January 19, 2024.

Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Tripathi as the late three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, while the music has been composed by Salim- Sulaiman.

Earlier the film was scheduled to release in December 2023. Meanwhile, Pankaj will be next seen in Kadak Singh which will premiere on the OTT platform Zee5 from December 8. Apart from that, he also has director Anurag Basu's film, Metro In Dino. It has an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.