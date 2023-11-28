Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Main Atal Hoon’ gets a release date

November 28, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

National Film Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi on Tuesday unveiled multiple posters of his upcoming biopic film Main Atal Hoonand also announced the film's official release date.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi shared the new posters. Main Atal Hoon is all set to hit the theatres on January 19, 2024.

Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Tripathi as the late three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, while the music has been composed by Salim- Sulaiman.

Earlier the film was scheduled to release in December 2023. Meanwhile, Pankaj will be next seen in Kadak Singh which will premiere on the OTT platform Zee5 from December 8. Apart from that, he also has director Anurag Basu's film, Metro In Dino. It has an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.