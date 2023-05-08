ADVERTISEMENT

Pankaj Tripathi starts filming for 'Main Atal Hoon'

May 08, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as ‘Natarang’ and ‘Balgandharva’, is directing the upcoming film 

PTI

Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in ‘Main Atal Hoon’ | Photo Credit: @TripathiiPankaj/Twitter

Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Sunday said he has begun shooting for Main Atal Hoon, based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva, is directing the upcoming film from a script by Utkarsh Naithani.

ALSO READ
'Main Atal Hoon': First look of Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee unveiled

Tripathi, known for films Gangs of Wasseypur,Bareilly Ki Barfi, and the series Mirzapur, shared the work update with fans and followers on Instagram. "Got an opportunity to realise a great personality like Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I will definitely give justice to this great personality. Filming begins for #MainATALHoon. In cinemas December 2023," the popular actor captioned a series of pictures from the 'muhurat' ceremony of the film.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, Main Atal Hoon will hit theatres in December. Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma serve as co-producers on the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US