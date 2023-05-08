HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pankaj Tripathi starts filming for 'Main Atal Hoon'

Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as ‘Natarang’ and ‘Balgandharva’, is directing the upcoming film 

May 08, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

PTI
Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in ‘Main Atal Hoon’

Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in ‘Main Atal Hoon’ | Photo Credit: @TripathiiPankaj/Twitter

Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Sunday said he has begun shooting for Main Atal Hoon, based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva, is directing the upcoming film from a script by Utkarsh Naithani.

ALSO READ
'Main Atal Hoon': First look of Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee unveiled

Tripathi, known for films Gangs of Wasseypur,Bareilly Ki Barfi, and the series Mirzapur, shared the work update with fans and followers on Instagram. "Got an opportunity to realise a great personality like Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I will definitely give justice to this great personality. Filming begins for #MainATALHoon. In cinemas December 2023," the popular actor captioned a series of pictures from the 'muhurat' ceremony of the film.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, Main Atal Hoon will hit theatres in December. Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma serve as co-producers on the movie.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.