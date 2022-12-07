Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu start shooting for untitled film

December 07, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The film is touted to be an investigative drama with a heart-warming story of a dysfunctional family coming together

ANI

Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen sharing screen space with Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu in a yet-to-be-titled film. It is being helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The actors have already started shooting for the project in Mumbai and will later shoot in Kolkata. The film is touted to be an investigative drama with a heart-warming story of a dysfunctional family coming together.

Excited about the project, Pankaj said, "There are three reasons why I agreed to do this film. First, I've read a lot of scripts lately, and this one was one of the most amazing ones. Secondly, I've always wanted to work with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury who is a very fine director and thirdly, Wiz Films is a fantastic production company and I hold the partners in the highest regard."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjana, too, said. “It was that rare moment every artist craves for, to hear a story that you resonate and connect with so deeply and instantly, and one that reminds you why you became an actor in the first place. To be collaborating with Pankaj Sir in our father-daughter drama directed by Tony Da, and spearheaded by Wiz Films and HT Content Studios is a confluence of many beautiful forces and such an incredible honour. I can’t wait to bring our pure yet complex tale to our audiences.”

The story which has been jointly written by Viraf Sarkari, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is being produced by Wiz Films, KVN and HT Content Studio. Jaya Ahsan and Paresh Pahuja are also a part of the film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US