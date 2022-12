Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu start shooting for untitled film

December 07, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen sharing screen space with Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu in a yet-to-be-titled film. It is being helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The actors have already started shooting for the project in Mumbai and will later shoot in Kolkata. The film is touted to be an investigative drama with a heart-warming story of a dysfunctional family coming together.

Excited about the project, Pankaj said, "There are three reasons why I agreed to do this film. First, I've read a lot of scripts lately, and this one was one of the most amazing ones. Secondly, I've always wanted to work with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury who is a very fine director and thirdly, Wiz Films is a fantastic production company and I hold the partners in the highest regard."

Sanjana, too, said. “It was that rare moment every artist craves for, to hear a story that you resonate and connect with so deeply and instantly, and one that reminds you why you became an actor in the first place. To be collaborating with Pankaj Sir in our father-daughter drama directed by Tony Da, and spearheaded by Wiz Films and HT Content Studios is a confluence of many beautiful forces and such an incredible honour. I can’t wait to bring our pure yet complex tale to our audiences.”

The story which has been jointly written by Viraf Sarkari, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is being produced by Wiz Films, KVN and HT Content Studio. Jaya Ahsan and Paresh Pahuja are also a part of the film.