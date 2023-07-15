Pankaj Tripathi concludes filming for 'Main Atal Hoon'

July 15, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday said he has finished shooting for Main Atal Hoon, based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva, is directing the upcoming film from a script by Utkarsh Naithani.

Taking to Instagram, Tripathi shared a video from the last day of the shooting and said he is fortunate to have portrayed Vajpayee on the big screen. "This Atal journey will be remembered forever. I consider myself fortunate to have realised the personality aspect of a great personality like Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on the big screen," the 46-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ:Pankaj Tripathi: All my projects are pan-Indian

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, Main Atal Hoon will hit theatres in December. Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma serve as co-producers on the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.