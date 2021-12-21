Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia to star in ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’

The film follows an older couple seeking a divorce after 50 years of togetherness

Veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia are set to headline the upcoming romantic comedy drama “Jab Khuli Kitaab”, directed by actor-filmmaker Saurabh Shukla.

Backed by Applause Entertainment in association with Shukla and producer Naren Kumar’s Shoe Strap Films, the project is a stage-to-screen adaptation of Shukla’s play of the same name.

According to the makers, “Jab Khuli Kitaab” features an older couple seeking a divorce after 50 years of togetherness.

“The film deals with the dysfunctionality of relationships and its impact on family, with dollops of humour and heart. The high energy repartee, and the multi-generational family dynamics at the forefront also makes this the rare Hindi comedy that is both universal and intimate,” a note from the makers read.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana will play a pivotal role in the film.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said the film has an endearing and exciting idea at its core, which sets it apart from other romances.

“This film disrupts the usual tropes and reflects how love at any age can turn into a messy and inflammable affair.

“The script is sharp, observant and hilarious in equal measure, complemented by our wonderful ensemble of actors, led by the remarkable Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia. We are delighted to be collaborating with Saurabh Shukla and Shoe Strap Films for this truly special film,” Nair said.

Shukla said “Jab Khuli Kitaab” is close to his heart and he is thrilled to have stalwarts like Kapur and Kapadia as his main leads.

“We all say that one should be transparent and clean in any relationship but how many of us are open to face the truth in our own relationships? The film is a romcom with a couple in their 70s. Y “You see them doing what any teenager will do in their relationships. The film is a joyride where you laugh, fall in love and cry with this unique couple. I’m thankful to Sameer Nair for supporting me and making this happen,” the director added.

Actors Samir Soni and Nauheed Cyrusi also feature in the ensemble.

According to Kumar, “Jab Khuli Kitaab” deals with the “love-hate relationship” of a couple.

“It’s very quirky, funny and emotional. The real star of the film is it’s script and these veteran actors added more magic to it. I think it will relate to masses and classes alike. We are really excited to collaborate with Applause Entertainment for our maiden film production under Shoe Strap Films and we feel it is our first step towards making many more movies together,” the producer added.

Set in Uttarakhand, the film recently wrapped its start-to-finish schedule in Ranikhet.