‘Pani’ trailer: Joju George promises a gritty gangster saga in his directorial debut

Featuring Abhinaya as the female lead, the film is set to release in theatres on October 24

Updated - October 17, 2024 04:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Joju George in a still from ‘Pani’

Joju George in a still from ‘Pani’ | Photo Credit:  Appu Pathu Pappu Production House/YouTube

The trailer of Pani, actor Joju George’s debut directorial, was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday (October 17, 2024). A gangster revenge thriller, the film is set to release in theatres on October 24 in in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

“Men are not how you think they are. You will be screwed over if you don’t choose well! You have only one life, right?” says a voiceover in the beginning of the trailer, as we see Joju’s character, Giri, hiding in front of his SUV and loading a shotgun.

From the two-minute-forty-second trailer, Pani seems to be a gritty gangster saga set in Thrissur that centres around the murder of a young boy and the two rival gangs involved in it. Giri is portrayed as a powerful goon who leads one of the gangs, while Abhinaya plays Giri’s wife Gauri.

Bobby Deol, Joju George in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming thriller: reports

The cast of Pani also features Sagar Surya, Junaiz VP, Seema, Sujith Shankar, Prashanth Alexander, Ranjith Velayudhan, Bobby Kurian, Rinosh George, Jayashanker and Abhaya Hiranmayi along with 60 newcomers and thousands of junior artists.

‘Suriya 44’: Pooja Hegde, Jayaram and Joju George join Suriya’s next with Karthik Subbaraj

The film has music composed by Vishnu Vijay and Sam CS. Notably, ace composer Santhosh Narayanan has composed the track that features in the trailer.

Pani has cinematography by Venu ISC and Jinto George, and editing by Manu Antony. The film is produced by M Riyaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under Joju’s own production banner Appu Pathu Pappu Productions, AD Studios, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

Published - October 17, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

