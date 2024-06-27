ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pani’: Makers share photos of Giri and Gauri from Joju George’s directorial debut

Published - June 27, 2024 04:04 pm IST

‘Pani’ is produced by M Riyaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under the banner of Joju’s own production company Appu Pathu Pappu Productions, AD Studios, and Sree Gokulam Movies

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Pani’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Malayalam actor Joju George is set to make his directorial debut with Pani. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of the film have shared images of the characters Giri and Gauri from the film which are played by Joju George and Abhinaya respectively.

The photos shared by Joju George via his Instagram profile feature the actors shot at the Thrissur Vadakkumnathan temple premise, dressed in traditional attires.

The film also features former Bigg Boss stars Sagar, Junais, singer Abhaya Hiranmayi, Prasanth Alex and Sujith Shankar along with 60 newcomers.

Pani, touted to be a mass revenge thriller is produced by M Riyaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under the banner of Joju’s own production company Appu Pathu Pappu Productions, AD Studios, and Sree Gokulam Movies. The film’s music is composed by Vishnu Vijay and Sam CS and cinematography is by Venu ISC and Jinto George.

