GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Pani’: Makers share photos of Giri and Gauri from Joju George’s directorial debut

‘Pani’ is produced by M Riyaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under the banner of Joju’s own production company Appu Pathu Pappu Productions, AD Studios, and Sree Gokulam Movies

Published - June 27, 2024 04:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Pani’

A still from ‘Pani’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Malayalam actor Joju George is set to make his directorial debut with Pani. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of the film have shared images of the characters Giri and Gauri from the film which are played by Joju George and Abhinaya respectively.

Actor Joju George to make directorial debut with ‘Pani’

The photos shared by Joju George via his Instagram profile feature the actors shot at the Thrissur Vadakkumnathan temple premise, dressed in traditional attires.

The film also features former Bigg Boss stars Sagar, Junais, singer Abhaya Hiranmayi, Prasanth Alex and Sujith Shankar along with 60 newcomers.

First look of Joju George’s directorial debut ‘Pani’ out

Pani, touted to be a mass revenge thriller is produced by M Riyaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under the banner of Joju’s own production company Appu Pathu Pappu Productions, AD Studios, and Sree Gokulam Movies. The film’s music is composed by Vishnu Vijay and Sam CS and cinematography is by Venu ISC and Jinto George.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.